Farmer Boys will celebrate the Grand Opening of its newest Bakersfield location on Friday, July 12, and Saturday, July 13 with deals and scratcher surprises offered both days.

For only $5.99 each, guests can indulge in Farmer Boys’ award-winning Breakfast Burritos and the namesake Farmer’s Burger all day, available through dine-in and drive-thru. Farmer Boys will also include scratchers for prizes with all orders, while supplies last.

“Opening this has been an incredible opportunity to connect with the Bakersfield community,” says Joseph Sadek, franchisee of Farmer Boys’ newest Bakersfield location. “We are looking forward to meeting our neighbors. We hope our epic Grand Opening deals will allow us to make a lasting impression as we welcome the community through our doors.”

Located at 35104 Merle Haggard Dr between Highway 99 and Highway 65, the Bakersfield – Merle Haggard location offers drive-thru, dine-in and take-out service, phone and online ordering, and third-party delivery. The new location is open Monday through Thursday 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For over 40 years, Farmer Boys has set the standard for serving high-quality, farm-fresh food in a fast-casual setting. The menu consists of award-winning burgers, cooked-to-order breakfast served all day, hand-chopped salads, specialty sandwiches, and more, all prepared with quality ingredients that are locally sourced whenever possible. Produce is delivered fresh and whole to each restaurant every morning, meaning it doesn’t sit in a warehouse for weeks and can be enjoyed at its pinnacle of crispness and flavor. By going the extra mile for delicious, flavorful food, Farmer Boys’ guests can count on fresh, cooked-to-order meals every time they visit.

To learn more about Farmer Boys, view their menu of farm fresh fare, or find the restaurant nearest to you, visit www.farmerboys.com and follow the brand at @FarmerBoysFood on Instagram and Facebook, and @FarmerBoys on Twitter. Farmer Boys fans are encouraged to download the Very Important Farmer (VIF) app to enjoy personalized offers, birthday treats, early alerts about new menu launches, and information on local events. Farmer Boys’ VIF app is available in the App Store and Google Play.