Farmer Boys Opens Second Arizona Restaurant in Tolleson

Farmer Boys is now serving all day breakfast, award-winning burgers, hearty salads, loaded sandwiches, and more at its newest restaurant located at 1220 S. 83rd Ave. in Tolleson, Arizona.

The Tolleson – S. 83rd. restaurant is operated by franchisee Chrystalla Herry who started her career with Farmer Boys at the age of 16. Herry’s professional growth and passion for the Farmer Boys brand drove her decision to become a franchisee in the growing Arizona market.

The restaurant offers dine-in, drive-thru, phone ahead, and take-out service and is open Monday through Saturday 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Farmer Boys has set the standard for serving high quality, farm fresh food in a fast casual setting. The menu consists of award-winning burgers, cooked-to-order breakfast served all day, hand-chopped salads, which can all be prepared as a wrap, specialty sandwiches, and more, all prepared with quality ingredients that are locally sourced whenever possible. Produce is delivered fresh and whole to each restaurant every morning, meaning it doesn’t sit in a warehouse for weeks and can be enjoyed at its pinnacle of crispness and flavor. Having fresh ingredients that are hand-chopped on site daily has been a cornerstone of the Farmer Boys mission and this goes the same with these limited-time offerings. By going the extra mile for delicious, flavorful food, Farmer Boys’ guests can count on fresh, cooked-to-order meals every time they visit.