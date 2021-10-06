Farmer Boys Opens Second Chino Location

Farmer Boys has officially opened doors to its second location in the city of Chino at 7031 Kimball Avenue as of October 5th. The restaurant will serve all day breakfast, award-winning burgers and more via dine-in, drive-thru, and take-out service.

“We are extremely fortunate for the opportunity to deliver high quality and best-in-class food to new friends while expanding career and fundraising opportunities in the community,” says John Lucas, vice president of brand consistency. “We will announce the local high school benefitting from our grand opening fundraiser in the coming weeks.”

The Chino location – at the intersection of Kimball and Euclid – is open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday. To learn more about Farmer Boys, view their menu of farm fresh fare, or find the restaurant nearest you, visit www.farmerboys.com and follow the brand at @FarmerBoysFood on Instagram and Facebook, and @FarmerBoys on Twitter. Farmer Boys fans are encouraged to download the Very Important Farmer (VIF) app to enjoy personalized offers, birthday treats, early alerts about new menu launches, and information on local events. Farmer Boys’ VIF app is available in the App Store and Google Play.