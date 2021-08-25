Farmer Boys to Raise Minimum Wage at Corporate California Stores to $15

Farmer Boys is raising the minimum pay for all California restaurant-level hourly team members, excluding general managers, in company-owned restaurants to $15 per hour on August 30. Currently 62 percent of hourly team members make over $15/hour at company-owned restaurants. The minimum wage action is similar to steps the brand enacted in July 2020, when hourly pay for all restaurant-level team members increased by $1 as a gesture of COVID-related appreciation.

In addition to the increase in minimum pay, Farmer Boys corporate leadership is providing mid-year performance-based merit increases at all 32 company-owned locations in California and Nevada. Normally administered annually and last awarded on March 29,, Farmer Boys is adding a second performance-based merit increase to encourage team members to stay and grow within the company. The company also noted that it paid record bonuses to restaurant-level managers in 2021.

“As a company, we rely on the hard work and dedication of our restaurant team members to keep our restaurants running while providing exceptional service to our guests. This move to increase minimum pay is a substantial, yet crucial, investment for the future of Farmer Boys,” says Arlene Petokas, Vice President/Chief People Officer at Farmer Boys. “The pandemic has left much of the restaurant industry with staffing challenges, and, we hope with this wage increase, our valued team members will continue their career path to grow within the company.”

