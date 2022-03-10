Farmer Boys Raises $119K for Children's Health

Farmer Boys raised over $119,000 for Loma Linda University Children’s Health, UMC Children’s Hospital of Nevada, and Phoenix Children’s during its 21st annual fundraiser.

Funds were raised at company events and through yearlong round up fundraising efforts. California locations raised over $105,000 for Loma Linda University Children’s Health, Nevada locations raised over $11,000 in support of UMC Children’s Hospital, and the first Farmer Boys in Arizona raised $2,000 for Phoenix Children’s Foundation.

“Every round up donation positively impacts local families,” says Joe Adney, vice president and chief marketing officer for Farmer Boys. “I am inspired by the continued generosity of Farmer Boys guests, team members, and franchisees. Despite another challenging year, together, we are building our communities and funding world class care and clinical research.”

To celebrate the fundraising feat, Farmer Boys is surprising Very Important Farmer loyalty members with a Free Vanilla Cold Brew or Shake with any purchase, valid March 14-16, 2022.

