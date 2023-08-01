Farmer Boys Signs Lease to Open in Perris, California

Farmer Boys, the legacy fast-casual brand widely known for its farm fresh menu items, recently announced its latest signed agreement to develop a new location in Perris, Ca. The restaurant will be owned and operated by Leeza Brazier and Leila Bakkali.

As existing franchisees that have been with the brand since 2018, with their first restaurant being located in Gardena, the duo have plans to eventually develop another five restaurants throughout California. The Braziers both bring extensive business experience to their Farmer Boys locations. Leeza specifically has owned McDonald’s locations in England for over 16 years, operating three stores in the Midlands.

“We have had an incredible experience with Farmer Boys thus far, and we are thrilled to continue to grow alongside the brand with our new location,” says Leeza. “As aspiring business owners, we wanted to invest in a brand that has meaning to us, and Farmer Boys is the perfect example of a business that cares about its team wholeheartedly. I was first introduced to Farmer Boys in 1996 and had the chance to meet with their team which ultimately drove us to invest in the concept. The position that Farmer Boys holds within the industry is special and unique – and one that is unmatched when compared to competing brands.”

The upcoming Perris restaurant, conveniently located at Ethanac Rd. & Trumble Rd., is being built from the ground up and will have all the newest technology for guests to enjoy, including a new grill and a renovated kitchen. Currently, of Farmer Boys’ 100+ locations, the brand operates more than 70 franchise locations alongside 30 franchise partners. The locations feature the brand’s innovative store design, structured training processes, and strong support systems throughout the opening process and beyond. Now, as Farmer Boys sets its sights on franchise expansion, the brand aims to open 50 locations over the next five years, with a goal to enter three new markets.

“We see all of our franchisees as valued members of our Farmer Boys family and Leeza and Leila are no different,” says John Lucas, VP of franchise development at Farmer Boys. “It’s always exciting to see existing franchisees show interest in expanding further with our brand. As top-performing Farmer Boys owners, we have full confidence that the duo will provide yet another excellent restaurant experience to their guests in Perris and will continue to pave the way for the brand’s expansion in the coming years.”

The brand’s diverse menu features a range of items that are made fresh-to-order including burgers, breakfast options, salads, sandwiches and more, all made with locally sourced ingredients whenever possible.

Farmer Boys is seeking franchise partners who have a passion for the restaurant business and are eager to join an established legacy brand. Ideal franchise candidates have the financial means to develop, construct and grow multiple restaurants within a territory, and a commitment to delivering a quality, Farm Fresh restaurant experience in the communities they operate. Qualified individuals are encouraged to apply.