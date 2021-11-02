Farmer Boys Starts Serving Loaded Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Farmer Boys, a Southern California-based fast casual restaurant chain known for its award-winning burgers and exceptional service, has launched the limited-time Loaded Fried Chicken Sandwiches – available in Fiery or Classic.

“We are using bacon, cheese, and avocado to deliver a fresh take on fried chicken sandwiches,” says Joe Adney, vice president and chief marketing officer for Farmer Boys. “These toppings enhance the flavors of our already popular fried chicken sandwiches. The new Loaded Fried Chicken Sandwiches are pure Farmer Boys decadence, piled high with every farm fresh topping we could imagine.”

Loaded Fiery Fried Chicken Sandwich: all-natural chicken breast, double-battered for extra crispiness and seasoned with our proprietary blend of spices and fried to crispy perfection. It’s stacked with bacon, avocado, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato and served with our house-made Fiery Farmer's Sauce on a locally baked toasted brioche bun.

Loaded Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich: all-natural chicken breast, double-battered for extra crispiness and seasoned with our proprietary blend of spices and fried to crispy perfection. It’s stacked with bacon, avocado, cheese, lettuce, and tomato and served with mayonnaise and dill pickles on a locally baked toasted brioche bun.

In celebration of National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day on Tuesday, Nov. 9, Farmer Boys will offer a special one-day deal featuring the new Loaded Fried Chicken Sandwiches. From 2pm to close, guests can enjoy the new Loaded Fried Chicken Sandwiches for just $5 each.

For 40 years, Farmer Boys has set the standard for serving high quality, farm fresh food in a fast-casual setting. The menu consists of award-winning burgers, cooked-to-order breakfast served all day, hand-chopped salads, specialty sandwiches, and more, all prepared with quality ingredients that are locally sourced whenever possible. Produce is delivered fresh and whole to each restaurant every morning, meaning it doesn’t sit in a warehouse for weeks and can be enjoyed at its pinnacle of crispness and flavor. By going the extra mile for delicious, flavorful food, Farmer Boys’ guests can count on fresh, cooked-to-order meals every time they visit.