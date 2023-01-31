Farmer Boys to Test Hot and Iced Espresso Drinks

Farmer Boys has announced it will be testing a line of hot and iced espresso coffee drinks, as part of an operations test with future plans of a larger market test.

Farmhouse Café will include a hand-crafted hot and iced latte, mocha, and americano as well as a hot coffee and a hot cappuccino. For the test, Farmer Boys partnered with Gavina Gourmet Coffee, a local coffee roaster, for the espresso equipment and espresso beans. Drink flavors including classic vanilla, salted caramel, and chocolate are crafted by Torani- no artificial flavors, no artificial preservatives, and GMO free.

Southern California test locations include 12545 Limonite Ave., Eastvale and 15991 Perris Blvd., Moreno Valley. Guests will find a QR code directing them to an online survey where they can share their feedback.

“Farmhouse Café ties back to our commitment to quality and providing our guests with an unparalleled dining experience,” says Joe Adney, chief marketing officer of Farmer Boys. “With the recent growth in consumer demand for specialty coffee and beverages, we recognized a menu opportunity to offer hot and iced espresso beverages. We can’t wait to hear what our guests think of our espresso offerings and with the goal to ultimately bring Farmhouse Cafe’ to more Farmer Boys locations.”

Farmer Boys has set the standard for serving high quality, farm fresh food in a fast casual setting. The menu consists of award-winning burgers, cooked-to-order breakfast served all day, hand-chopped salads, specialty sandwiches, and more, all using quality ingredients that are locally sourced whenever possible. Produce is delivered fresh and whole to each restaurant, meaning it doesn’t sit in a warehouse for weeks and can be enjoyed at its pinnacle of crispness and flavor. By going the extra mile for delicious, flavorful food, Farmer Boys’ guests can count on fresh, cooked-to-order meals every time they visit.