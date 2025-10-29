As Veterans Day approaches, Farmer Boys is proud to honor the men and women who have served our country. On Tuesday, November 11th, Farmer Boys will thank veterans and active duty military personnel with a $4 Big Cheese burger, available all day at participating locations. To redeem, guests simply need to show valid proof of service and have or download the Very Important Farmer (VIF) App.

The Big Cheese features a ¼ lb fresh, never frozen beef patty, melted American cheese, crisp lettuce, freshly sliced tomato, dill pickles, diced onions, and house-made thousand island dressing on a baked brioche bun. It’s a fan favorite and a delicious way to celebrate Veterans Day!

For more than 40 years, Farmer Boys has been serving farm-fresh meals made to order – at it’s 100+ locations in California, Nevada, and Arizona – using high-quality ingredients sourced from local farms whenever possible. In addition to their award-winning burgers, Farmer Boys also offers all-day breakfast, hand-chopped salads, and hearty sandwiches.