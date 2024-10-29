Farmer Boys is launching an all-you-can-eat hot cakes dinner for a limited time only at all Las Vegas locations through January 2025. Starting with four fluffy, buttery pancakes made-to-order, guests can stack up two more at a time. Available after 4 p.m. in the dining room daily, for only $5.99 per person.

“At Farmer Boys, we know value matters more than ever. Our endless scratch-made hot cakes at an unbeatable price reflect our promise to serve great food without compromise,” said Joseph Ortiz, president and COO of Farmer Boys. “Serving breakfast all day, we’re looking forward to taking that extra step with this enhanced dinner experience for Las Vegas Henderson guests.”

In addition to providing great value, Farmer Boys is committed to serving farm-fresh, high-quality ingredients. For over 20 years, they have partnered with the third-generation, family-owned Langlois Company, based in Mira Loma, California, to supply the brand’s hot cakes batter and syrup. Langlois is one of the country’s premier family-owned food manufacturers, and this commitment to quality extends to all of Farmer Boys’ breakfast offerings and menu items. Eggs are sourced from Arizona’s family-run Hickman’s Egg Ranch, coffee from California-based Lingle Brothers, and bread from Galasso’s Bakery, with each partnership spanning more than two decades. These long-standing relationships are key to maintaining the signature quality that guests expect, aligning with Farmer Boys’ mission to deliver farm-fresh, wholesome ingredients at an honest price.

For over 40 years, Farmer Boys has set the standard for serving high-quality, farm-fresh food in a fast-casual setting. The menu consists of award-winning burgers, cooked-to-order breakfast served all day, hand-chopped salads, specialty sandwiches, and more, all prepared with quality ingredients that are locally sourced whenever possible. Produce is delivered fresh and whole to each restaurant every morning, meaning it doesn’t sit in a warehouse for weeks and can be enjoyed at its pinnacle of crispness and flavor. By going the extra mile for delicious, flavorful food, Farmer Boys’ guests can count on fresh, cooked-to-order meals every time they visit.