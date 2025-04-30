Farmer Boys has refreshed the high-quality meals in its popular Farmstand Fresh & Affordable Menu, available for a limited time. Featuring seven crave-worthy box meals starting at just $9.99, the new menu offers Farmer Boys favorites at a value without compromising on quality or affordability.

The new rotation of the Farmstand Menu features a Bacon Big Cheese® Box, Double Bacon Boy Box, 3pc Chicken Strips Box, 4pc Chicken Strips Box, and a Classic or Fiery Fried Chicken Sandwich Box, which all include a small Always Crispy Fries® and a small drink. New to the menu is the ½ Club Sandwich & Garden Salad Box, a fresh and healthy spin featuring locally baked La Brea ciabatta, piled high with sliced ham and turkey, hand-sliced tomato, crisp lettuce, American Swiss, Italian dressing, mayonnaise, and topped with thick hickory-smoked bacon with a Garden Salad and a small drink.

“As we transition into the spring season, we’re excited to introduce fresh additions to our Farmstand menu that we know guests will love,” said Joseph Ortiz, President and Chief Operating Officer of Farmer Boys. “The Farmstand Fresh & Affordable Menu has already resonated strongly with our guests, and this refresh allows us to keep things fresh, flavorful, and budget-friendly for the season ahead.”

Also joining the menu for a limited-time is Farmer Boys’ new Butterscotch Iced Coffee. Made with 100% sustainably sourced Arabica coffee beans, this flavorful beverage will delight guests with its smooth, rich taste and hint of nostalgic sweetness, perfect for pairing with breakfast favorites or enjoying as an afternoon pick-me-up.

In an effort to continue its support of local children’s hospitals – of which Farmer Boys’ has donated more than $1.4 million since 1994 – Farmer Boys is inviting guests to contribute to its heartfelt initiative. Starting May 9th, guests can donate $1 or $3 during checkout at any Farmer Boys location to help the brand reach its goal of raising $150,000, with all proceeds benefiting University Medical Center, Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital, and Phoenix Children’s Hospital. $1 donors will receive an in-store name recognition slip, while $3 donors will receive both a recognition slip and a Free Drink Coupon.

“Supporting local children’s hospitals has long been part of our mission at Farmer Boys,” said Noah Chillingworth, Chief Marketing Officer at Farmer Boys. “While we’re proud to serve high-quality meals to our guests every day, we believe our role in the community goes far beyond food. This initiative is about making a real impact in the lives of the families we serve.