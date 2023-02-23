Farmers Boys Once Again to Sponsor Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital's Annual Children’s Day Event

Farmer Boys, the Southern California-based fast casual restaurant chain known for its award-winning burgers and exceptional service, has once again partnered with Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital (LLUCH) to sponsor and participate in the 38th Annual Children’s Day Event. The restaurant chain has proudly sponsored the event for the last eleven years and supports LLUCH year-round through annual fundraisers and opportunities like Children’s Day.

This year’s event will take place on March 8th from 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Loma Linda University Hospital North Lawn (11125 Campus St) and will be free to the public without registration for groups under 20 people. The community health fair aims to provide young children (ages three to eight years old) with hands-on learning activities to teach children to feel comfortable in a hospital setting. Farmer Boy will host two interactive booths, including a prize tent and a farm animal petting zoo. Other event activities include a Teddy Bear Check-up and Immunization Clinic, where kids can bring a doll or stuffed animal for check-up; Fire Safety booth, where children will learn to extinguish a fire using water balloons; Show & Tell with Dr. Bill Hayes, featuring an array of reptiles like rattlesnakes, lizards, and other creatures; “Doc for a Day;” pretend finger casting, and so much more.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating and sponsoring another Children’s Day Event with our friends at Loma Linda University," says Joe Adney, vice president and chief marketing officer for Farmer Boys. “This event truly is the definition of community - bringing people together for a greater purpose. The petting zoo was a huge success last year so we’re bringing it back for the second year and we can’t wait to see all the young children and families enjoying the activities! We look forward to continuing our partnership with LLUCH for many years to come.”

Since launching its fundraiser partnership in 2000, Farmer Boys has raised and donated more than a million dollars to LLUCH, and every dollar collected has been used to provide world-class clinical care and outreach programs to children in San Bernardino, Riverside, Inyo, and Mono counties.

Farmer Boys has set the standard for serving high quality, farm fresh food in a fast casual setting. The menu consists of award-winning burgers, cooked-to-order breakfast served all day, hand-chopped salads, which can all be prepared as a wrap, specialty sandwiches, and more, all prepared with quality ingredients that are locally sourced whenever possible. Produce is delivered fresh and whole to each restaurant every morning, meaning it doesn’t sit in a warehouse for weeks and can be enjoyed at its pinnacle of crispness and flavor. Having fresh ingredients that are hand-chopped on site daily has been a cornerstone of the Farmer Boys mission. By going the extra mile for delicious, flavorful food, Farmer Boys’ guests can count on fresh, cooked-to-order meals every time they visit.