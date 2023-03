To commemorate National Burrito Day, Ontario’s own Fat Bastard Burrito, has two limited-time deals.

On April 6th only (A.K.A. National Burrito Day) customers can celebrate with the following deals:

In-store: Get a Big Burrito and a Jarritos for $6 plus tax.

Any protein, any flavor of Jarritos. Cannot be combined with other offers.

Uber Eats: Buy 1 Big Burrito, Get 1 free.