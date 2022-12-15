Fast Casual Chickenhawk Opens in NYC's Greenwich Village

Fried chicken lovers are about to have their dreams come true with the opening of Chickenhawk in New York City’s Greenwich Village. This chicken-focused, fast casual eatery offers Nashville-Style Hot Chicken (which will remain a staple on the menu) with Hawksauce and pickles, as well as a monthly-rotating, globally-inspired collaboration with a local chef. Upon launch, it’ll be Persian Fried Chicken – courtesy of Chef Einat Admony of Balaboosta – which features fried chicken that’s doused in a Persian spice-infused oil with feta cheese dressing and red onion pickles. Later this winter, customers can try Indonesian Fried Chicken (courtesy of Chef Wulan Del Valle of UrbanHawker’s Jakarta Munch), Portuguese Fried Chicken (courtesy of Chef Nuno Sousa of Leitao), Vegan Fried “Chicken” (courtesy of Chef Daniel Strong of Chickpea and Olive), and Birria-style Fried Chicken (courtesy of Chef Kim Flammia of Chofi Tacos y Birria). Future chef collaborations will be announced on social media.

Chickenhawk was started by business partners Chen Zeev and Josh Appelbaum. Josh runs the wildly popular Duck Season at Smorgasburg in Williamsburg, while Chen is a tech entrepreneur with a strong passion for food. The pair conceptualized the idea for Chickenhawk during Covid, with the realization that many of the chefs behind full-service restaurants were interested in reaching a wider net of customers via a more approachable fast casual model and price point.

Chickenhawk utilizes a double-fry method for maximum crispiness and features the perfect crust-to-meat ratio with a dusting of their special housemade spice blends. Either style of fried chicken can be ordered as a sandwich ($7) or as nuggets (8/$7); you can make either format a “Combo” (+$5), which includes fries and a drink. Guests can also choose their preferred level of heat: No Heat (Sweet/Sour/Salty), Mild (Guajillo Pepper), Medium (Cayenne), Hot (Habanero), Extra Hot (Ghost Pepper), or Dumb Ass (Carolina Reaper).

Other menu items include Fries or Gravy & Cheese Fries, as well as soft drinks like soda and bottled water. For something sweet, there’s a Banana “Pudding,” made with Diplomat cream, sliced fresh bananas, and torched Italian meringue. Look out for chef collaborations on the dessert front as well.

Chickenhawk is a 16-seat, counter-service restaurant featuring a minimal yet modern design with an open kitchen. It’s located at 319 6th Avenue (and West 3rd Street) in New York City’s Greenwich Village and is open Tuesday through Thursday from 12:00PM to 8:00PM, Friday and Saturday from 12:00PM to 12:00AM, and Sunday from 12:00PM to 8:00PM. Chickenhawk does not take reservations – but it does offer takeout, delivery, and dine-in