The fast casual Northern Mexican concept from Chef Ford Fry, Little Rey, will open at Raleigh’s Iron Works on Monday, December 9.

Located at 1101 E. Whitaker Mill Road, Suite 102, the 4,200+ square-foot space will feature ample indoor seating, a spacious patio and a walk-up to-go window. It’s the perfect spot for any occasion – an easy weeknight spot with the kids, weekend brunch or afternoon margs with friends. Consider Little Rey a “favorite cousin” to Cary-dwelling Superica, whose Atlanta locations were recently honored with a MICHELIN Bib Gourmand designation.

Little Rey’s been building buzz with various events around town, and Raleighites can get a sneak peak of what’s to come at the Raleigh Underground Market at Midtown Park in North Hills on Sunday, November 10, where they’ll be making breakfast tacos.

Fry and his team will also be hosting a pre-opening party open to the public on Saturday, December 7, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the new Little Rey location. A selection of the restaurant’s beloved bites will be free for all attendees, plus drinks will be available to purchase. More details on the party can be found below:

WHEN: Saturday, December 7 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, December 7 from 5 to 9 p.m. WHERE: Little Rey: 1101 E. Whitaker Mill Road, Suite 102

Little Rey: 1101 E. Whitaker Mill Road, Suite 102 WHAT TO EXPECT:

Food offerings include: a queso “fountain”, guacamole & chips, a selection of Little Rey’s fan-favorite tacos including their renowned chicken “al carbon,” smoked chicken wings tossed in salsa macha, soft serve (choice of “banuelos crunch” + honey or rainbow sprinkles) + much more!

Drinks, which will be available for purchase, include: a selection of Coca-Cola products, cervezas, frozen & on the rock margaritas

ON-SITE ACTIVATIONS: face paint, balloon artist + a live DJ

Additionally, for one day only on Saturday, December 14, from 9-11 am, Little Rey will offer free breakfast tacos (1 free taco per person).