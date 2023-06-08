Fat Bastard Burrito Launches First Empanada

Fat Bastard Burrito launched their first-ever Empanada for a limited-time only at just $3.49 CAD a piece.

The Empanada is served as two options:

Tequila Lime Chicken – Baked Chicken, Shredded Cheese, Tequila Lime Sauce and Jalapeno combined and sealed in a white taco shell and deep fried.

Beans & Cheese – this is your Veggie option! Pinto Beans, Black Beans, Shredded Cheese, Buffalo Sauce, Jalapeno and Cilantro, combined and sealed in a whole wheat taco shell and deep fried.

Available at Fat Bastard Burrito stores across Ontario, the Empanada is the first of its kind in the world of quick serve burrito restaurants in Canada. Fat Bastard Burrito Empanadas are made in store from fresh, quality ingredients and cater to any kind of munching need, whether you’re in the mood for a snack, lighter meal or as an add-on to another menu item.

The Empanada marks the first limited-time-only deal of many Fat Bastard Burrito has in the works this summer.