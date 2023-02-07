Fat Boy’s to Celebrate National Pizza Day with Huge Special

Fat Boy’s Pizza will celebrate National Pizza Day on Thursday, February 9 with a huge special — purchase either a 10, 16 or 30-inch pie and get 50 percent off another of equal or lesser value. The offer is good at all Fat Boy’s Pizza locations in Louisiana, Mississippi and Houston.

“We were made for days like this,” jokes Vice President of Operations Casey Biehl. “National Pizza Day is an annual extravaganza that allows people to briefly forget about their New Year’s resolutions and indulge. On Thursday, we will really give you more to love.”

Fat Boy’s Pizza offers a pie for everyone, including Original Cheese, The Trinity, Tomato & Basil, BBQ Chicken, Buffalo Chicken, The Veggies, The Meats, The Hog, Pepperoni, The Fat Boy (Supreme) and The Skinny Boy.

Louisiana locations include: Old Metairie, Covington, Mandeville, French Quarter, Westbank and Baton Rouge. Out-of-state locations are in Hattiesburg, MS and Richmond, Texas.