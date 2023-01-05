    Fat Boy's New Drive-Thru Concept Earns $93,000 in 10 Days

    Industry News | January 5, 2023
    Fat Boy's Pizza drive-thru.
    Fat Boy's Pizza
    The location took more than 3,500 orders.

    Fat Boy’s Pizza Express, a new drive-thru concept from Metairie-based Fat Boy’s Pizza, powered through its first 10 days in operation with $93,000 in gross sales and more than 3,500 individual orders placed. 

    “We want to thank the Westbank for welcoming us in a big way,” Vice-President of Operations  Casey Biehl said. “We knew we’d have a strong showing at the start, but this has exceeded our expectations. We’re hopeful that the drive-thru concept will be a successful new model that we can  replicate in areas that demand this type of convenience.” 

    Fat Boy’s Pizza Express opened to a day-long drive-thru line on Thursday, December 22 at 1535 Lapalco Blvd. in Harvey. A state-of-the-art, 55-inch digital menu board allows guests to preview the  menu before ordering, then see a confirmation screen after ordering to ensure accuracy. Customers  can also order inside at self-serve kiosks, through third-party delivery apps or online. Fat Boy’s Pizza Express features a full bar, bar seating, outdoor seating, arcade games and video poker. The menu includes chicken wings, waffle fries, daiquiris and halal meat pizza, a new addition to the Fat Boy’s Pizza menu. 

    Fat Boy’s Pizza currently operates six other locations — five in Louisiana and one in Mississippi.  The first location in Texas will open this month with more to follow

