Fat Boy’s Pizza Express Headed to Harvey

Fat Boy’s Pizza Express, a new, service-oriented concept from Metairie-based Fat Boy’s Pizza, will open on Thursday, December 22 at 1535 Lapalco Blvd. in Harvey. The new drive-thru model is built around convenience and will still feature the World’s Biggest Slice and massive 30-inch pies for which Fat Boy’s Pizza is known.

“The Westbank has been asking for us to join their community for the past three years, and we are excited to finally oblige,” Vice-President of Operations Casey Biehl said. “Fat Boy’s Pizza Express will be our first-ever pizza-by-the-slice drive-thru model, which will provide our guests prompt and convenient access to our delicious pizza and chicken wings.”

A state-of-the-art, 55-inch digital menu board will allow guests to preview the menu before ordering, then see a confirmation screen after ordering to ensure accuracy. Customers will also be able to order inside at self-serve kiosks, through third-party delivery apps or online. The menu will include chicken wings, waffle fries, daiquiris and halal meat pizza, a new addition to the Fat Boy’s Pizza menu. Located at one of the busiest intersections on the Westbank, Fat Boy’s Pizza Express will also feature a full bar, bar seating, outdoor seating, arcade games and video poker.

“As everyone knows, the Westbank is already home to one of the best pies in the city and we look forward to offering another outstanding option in the pizza space,” Biehl said.

Fat Boy’s Pizza Express will be led by legacy employee, Operating Partner Brad Maresma. Hours of operation are Sunday-Thursday 11am-9pm and Friday and Saturday 11am-10pm.

Fat Boy’s Pizza currently operates six other locations — five in Louisiana and one in Mississippi. The first location in Texas will open in 2023, with more to follow. Louisiana locations include Metairie, the LSU campus in Baton Rouge, New Orleans’ French Quarter, Covington and Mandeville. The Mississippi location is in Hattiesburg, across from the University of Southern Mississippi.