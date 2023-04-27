Fat Boy’s Pizza Express Location Opens in Kenner

The latest Fat Boy’s Pizza Express location opens at 11am Thursday in Kenner at 2201 Veterans Blvd., marking the second Express to open in the New Orleans area since December.

“We are elated to open our doors in Kenner after such an outstanding response to the Harvey location,” Vice President of Operations Casey Biehl says. “Pizza here will never be the same.”

The Express model, which is built around speed and convenience, still features Fat Boy’s staples — the World’s Biggest Slice and massive 30-inch pies. In addition, guests will be able to choose dine-in, takeout, online ordering, drive-thru and self-checkout kiosks in the dining room. Other than pizza, the Express menu includes chicken wings, waffle fries, daiquiris and ice-cold beer.

Hours of operation are Sunday-Thursday, 11am-9pm and Friday and Saturday, 11am-10pm. Applications are being accepted online at eatfatboyspizza.com/joinourteam.

Fat Boy’s Pizza currently operates eight other locations — six in Louisiana, one in Mississippi and one in Richmond, Texas, with more to come. Louisiana locations include Metairie, the LSU campus in Baton Rouge, French Quarter, Covington, Mandeville and Harvey. The Mississippi location is in Hattiesburg, across from the University of Southern Mississippi.