FAT Boy's Pizza Gives Back to Children's Hospital New Orleans

Since its inception in 2019, Fat Boy’s Pizza has given back to the community in several ways, including pizza giveaways in hard-hit areas in the aftermath of hurricanes or feeding thousands of frontline workers during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Most recently, Fat Boy’s Pizza participated in Give NOLA Day in conjunction with Children’s Hospital New Orleans (CHNOLA Day). Fat Boy’s hosted a “Giving Hour” and donated $5,000 hoping to match it during its hour. That amount was not only matched, but surpassed, raising more than $13,000!

The Fat Boy’s team, which included the Fat Boy mascot, also brought pizza to Children’s Hospital patients and played bingo with them in the Child Life Center.

“Teaming up with an amazing community partner like Children’s Hospital is a no-brainer for us,” Vice President of Operations Casey Biehl says. “For us to be able to give back in meaningful ways aligns with our mission and helps theirs.”

In mid-March, Fat Boy’s Pizza in Covington hosted a Make-A-Wish patient named Maverick, 5, who has had multiple open-heart surgeries. His wish was to eat Fat Boy’s Pizza, so he got that and more! Owner Gabe Corchiani rolled out the red carpet, giving Maverick custom-made items to take home as well as a custom sign of the Fat Boy mascot that reads, “Maverick’s Tree House.”

“Maverick has been through a lot in his young life,” Corchiani says. “The fact that he chose to eat Fat Boy’s Pizza touched us, so we tried to make the experience as memorable as possible for him.”

Fat Boy’s Pizza currently operates nine locations — seven in Louisiana, one in Mississippi and one in Richmond, Texas, with more to come.