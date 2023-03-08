Fat Boy's Pizza to Host New Orleans Pelicans Player, Jose Alvarado

New Orleans Pelicans fans will have an opportunity to meet one of the team’s most exciting players at the Fat Boy’s Pizza Mandeville location. Point guard Jose Alvarado, the MVP of the recent NBA Rising Stars Game after hitting the game-winning shot, will sign memorabilia, take photos and raffle off an autographed game jersey.

“It is truly a thrill to partner with a special young man,” Vice-President of Operations Casey Biehl says. “Jose Alvarado is obviously a tenacious and a very talented basketball player, but his humility and connectivity are the reasons why he is such a great match for Fat Boy’s and this guest experience. We hope the Northshore community is equally as excited.”

The fan event will take place on Friday, March 10 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at Fat Boy’s Pizza in Mandeville, located at 1200 W. Causeway Approach.

Alvarado, 24, is a second-year player averaging nearly 10 points per game. After being passed over in the 2021 NBA draft, the rookie out of Georgia Tech landed with the Pelicans and quickly became a fan favorite because of the high energy and intense effort he displayed on the court. In last year’s NBA playoffs, Alvarado scored a career-high 38 points in a win over the Denver Nuggets. In March 2022, he signed a four-year contract worth $6.5 million.