Fat Boy's Pizza to Offer Free Slice of Pizza to Veterans

Metairie-based Fat Boy’s Pizza wants to say thank you this Veterans Day. All locations will offer a free slice of cheese or pepperoni pizza to military veterans of the United States Armed Forces on Friday, November 11.

“No one gives more than a military veteran,” owner Gabe Corchiani says. “Fat Boy’s Pizza is built on giving back, so this is the least we can do for the men and women who admirably put country before self to ensure our safety locally, nationally and across the world.”

Fat Boy’s Pizza locations include:

Metairie, LA — 2565 Metairie Road (11am-10pm)

Baton Rouge, LA — 3624 Nicholson Dr. (11am - 10pm)

Covington, LA — 69305 Hwy. 21 (11am - 10pm)

Mandeville, LA — 1200 West Causeway Approach (11am - 10pm)

New Orleans, LA — 714 St. Peter St. (11am -12am)

Hattiesburg, MS — 6168 Hwy. 49N (11am - 10pm)