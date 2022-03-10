Fat Boy's Pizza to Open First Location Outside of Louisiana

The famed 30-inch pizza has its sights set on Hattiesburg. On Saturday, March 12, the first Fat Boy’s Pizza location outside of Louisiana will open its doors to the public at 6168 Hwy. 49, the former La Fiesta Brava.

“This location is the largest of any Fat Boy’s Pizza and has been a long time coming,” owner Gabe Corchiani says. “Thank you to the Hattiesburg community for being patient as we invested a lot into the space. We are looking forward to introducing the Hattiesburg and Southern Miss communities to our massive slices and everything else Fat Boy’s Pizza has to offer.”

Restaurant veteran Jeff Winstead, the Operating Partner at the Hattiesburg restaurant, is ready to get the doors open after nearly a year of renovations.

“We sold slices in front of the location from our pizza truck for quite a while,” Winstead says. “It’s time to do it for real and show off this amazing space. It is a game-changer for Hattiesburg. I’m excited to be part of it.”

The Hattiesburg location will mark the fifth Fat Boy’s Pizza location. The first opened in February 2019 in Metairie, Louisiana. The sixth location will open in Mandeville, Louisiana later this year and more are in the works. Despite the rapid growth, the mission in each market Fat Boy’s Pizza enters has remained the same since day one.

“We give back to the community in big ways and put a premium on customer service,” Corchiani says. “We’re growing, but we won’t outgrow our roots. We will never forget what we are.”

Fat Boy’s Pizza, boasting the World’s Biggest Slice, is also known for its eye-popping 30-inch pies, delectable appetizers, full bar (including premium daiquiris that can be purchased by the gallon) and intense community involvement. Fat Boy’s Pizza is based in Metairie, LA.