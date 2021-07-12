Fat Boy's Pizza to Open in Mandeville, Louisiana

Another Fat Boy’s Pizza restaurant will open in early 2022, continuing the company’s rapid growth since its inception in 2019. The 30-inch pizza will land at The Shops at 1200 West, located at 1200 West Causeway Approach in Mandeville.

“The tremendous success of our Covington restaurant proved that we needed another one on the Northshore,” Fat Boy’s Pizza owner Gabe Corchiani says. “The Mandeville location is easy to access and in a high-traffic area that we’re excited about.”

Mandeville will mark the sixth Fat Boy’s Pizza location, three of which are currently open — Old Metairie, Baton Rouge and Covington. The French Quarter location is slated to open in late summer, while the Hattiesburg, Mississippi, location will open in the fall after an extensive building renovation. Other locations are in the works.

“Mandeville is the next stop after Hattiesburg and we’re not slowing down,” Corchiani says. “We have enjoyed a great community response at each new location and we expect that to continue.”

The goal is to reach 10 company units, then franchise to like-minded partners in the Southeast. Following the 2021 openings, Fat Boy’s Pizza will look to expand into Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida panhandle.

For Corchiani, his simple dream of opening a New York-style pizza place in the Metairie, Louisiana neighborhood where he lives, escalated quickly. The word is definitely out... and spreading fast.

“I love how we started — a unique neighborhood pizza joint that is heavily involved in the community,” Corchiani says. “We give back and put a premium on customer service. We’re growing, but we won’t outgrow our roots. We will never forget what we are.”

Fat Boy’s Pizza, boasting the World’s Biggest Slice, is also known for its eye-popping 30-inch pies, delectable appetizers, full bar (including premium daiquiris that can be purchased by the gallon) and intense community involvement.