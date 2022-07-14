Fat Boy's Pizza to Open Sixth Location

The second Fat Boy’s Pizza location on the Northshore will open its doors on Tuesday, July 19 at noon, continuing the company’s impressive growth since its first location opened in Old Metairie in 2019. A ribbon-cutting featuring local dignitaries will take place at 11:30am. The 30-inch pizza will land at The Shops at 1200 West, located at 1200 West Causeway Approach in Mandeville.

“Given the success of our Covington location, Mandeville was a no-brainer,” Fat Boy’s Pizza owner Gabe Corchiani says. “The community has asked for this and we are excited to give it to them. The Mandeville location is easy to access and in a high-traffic area.”

Mandeville will mark the sixth Fat Boy’s Pizza location, joining Old Metairie, Baton Rouge, Covington, French Quarter and Hattiesburg. The Metairie-based company also recently announced plans for a multi-unit expansion in Houston.

“Our brand is a fun, family-oriented one,” Vice President of Brand Development Chad Collura says. “There is nothing else like it anywhere. We can’t wait to introduce it to Mandeville.”

Restaurant veteran Melissa Flanders has been named Operating Partner of the Mandeville location. Her previous stops included Newk’s Eatery and Chili’s Grill & Bar before she assumed the assistant general manager post at Fat Boy’s Pizza in Covington.

“Our top priorities are a superior product and above average customer service,” Flanders says. “Tie that in with our intense community involvement and you’ll find a great combination that young professionals, families and sports teams can enjoy visit after visit.”

Boasting the World’s Biggest Slice, Fat Boy’s Pizza is also known for its eye-popping 30-inch pies, delectable appetizers, full bar (including premium daiquiris that can be purchased by the gallon) and the 2-Foot Pizza Challenge — a contest that pits customers against themselves as they try to consume a two-foot slice of pizza in less than seven minutes.