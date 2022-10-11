Fat Boy's Pizza Opens Drive-Thru Model

The Westbank has been asking and Fat Boy’s Pizza is answering!

Fat Boy’s Pizza Express, a new, service-oriented concept from Metairie-based Fat Boy’s Pizza, is slated to open before the end of the year at 1535 Lapalco Blvd. in Harvey, the former Daiquiri Paradise location. The drive-thru model will still feature the World’s Biggest Slice and massive 30-inch pies, but also specialize in ultra-convenience.

“We are really excited about this concept,” Vice President of Operations Casey Biehl says. “We believe it will be the catalyst behind significant and rapid growth strategies for our brand. The Fat Boy’s Express model will be our first full-fledged foray into the Omni-Channel world.”

A state-of-the-art, 55-inch digital menu board will allow guests to preview the menu before ordering, then see a confirmation screen after ordering to ensure accuracy. Customers will also be able to order inside at self-serve kiosks, through third-party delivery apps or online. The menu will include chicken wings, waffle fries, daiquiris and halal meat pizza, a new addition. Located at one of the busiest intersections on the Westbank, Fat Boy’s Pizza Express will also feature a full bar, bar seating, outdoor seating, arcade games and video poker.

“We believe our pizza by the slice and chicken wings through the drive-thru will satisfy our guests' needs,” Biehl says. “The technology inside and outside will allow us to focus on delivering our signature guest experience, along with great food and drinks.”

Fat Boy’s Pizza currently operates six locations — five in Louisiana and one in Mississippi. The first location in Texas will open later this year, with more to follow. Louisiana locations include Metairie, on the LSU campus in Baton Rouge, New Orleans' French Quarter, Covington and Mandeville. The Mississippi location is in Hattiesburg, across from the University of Southern Mississippi.