Fat Boy’s Pizza Prepares to Grow in Tampa

Fat Boy’s Pizza is targeting first-time franchise expansion into the Tampa market. Fat Boy’s Pizza boasts the World’s Biggest Slice and has become increasingly known for its whopping 30-inch pies, delectable appetizers, full bar and community involvement. They currently have six locations operating throughout Louisiana and Mississippi, with two locations opening in Houston in 2023 and another five in development. The brand plans to open up to ten locations within the Tampa market.

“We’re excited for Fat Boy’s Pizza to begin taking steps towards opening new locations through franchising and providing more communities with our delicious food and family friendly atmosphere,” says CEO and founder, Gabe Corchiani. “Tampa is a large, diverse market that can easily accommodate at least 10 locations that will allow our brand to build brand awareness, management, and supply chain efficiencies.”

The concept was initially founded in 2019 by Gabe Corchiani, a businessman and restaurateur who hoped to bring a family-friendly restaurant serving New York style pizza to his home state of Louisiana. As the pizza industry continues to thrive, Fat Boy’s Pizza’s well-developed brand image and company culture sets them apart from competitors. The brand’s emphasis on family and community keeps customers engaged and coming back for more. Its philanthropy and fundraising efforts include partnerships with local organizations like the Children's Hospital of New Orleans, St. Tammany Health System, and Take Paws Rescue.

To continue its expansion and serve communities in new markets, Fat Boy’s Pizza is actively seeking operators with proven restaurant experience and the ability to develop multiple units. Target states include AL, GA, FL, TN, MS and the Carolinas. The company’s high unit volumes, easy labor model and the high demand for pizza offer prospective franchisees an appealing business opportunity. In addition, The Fat Boy’s leadership team has years of combined industry experience and the corporate infrastructure in place to ensure franchisees have the training and support to efficiently open and run locations.