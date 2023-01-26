Fat Boy's Pizza Preps for Continued Growth in 2023

Fat Boy's Pizza is gearing up to continue its success in 2023. Fat Boy’s Pizza cultivates a fun, high energy environment at each location, welcoming families of all kinds. With seven locations currently open throughout the U.S., the brand aims to expand throughout the Southeast over the next five years. Fat Boy’s Pizza’s commitment to quality and innovation will ensure its continued success into the new year with projected revenues of $20 million.

In order to further build brand awareness and a firm supply chain in a concentrated area, Fat Boy’s Pizza plans to expand throughout the Southeast over the next five years. In addition to a new location opening in Richmond, TX this month, new locations are coming to Kenner, LA in early Spring, and Katy, TX in the summer. Fat Boy’s Pizza is actively seeking new franchise partners in order to introduce the concept to target markets including Mobile, AL, Tampa, FL, and Atlanta, GA. The brand is also looking to add more corporate units in the market of Houston, TX.

Fat Boy’s Pizza boasts the World’s Biggest Slice and has become increasingly known for its whopping 30-inch pies, delectable appetizers, passionate community involvement, and a full bar featuring premium daiquiris made with real fruit puree and cane sugar provided by its sister company, Kosta Drink Mix. The concept was initially founded in 2019 by Gabe Corchiani, a businessman and restauranter who hoped to bring a family-friendly restaurant serving New York style pizza to his home state of Louisiana. The brand recently opened its first Express model which presents a smaller footprint and a drive-thru that offers a more concentrated menu.

“This past year has given Fat Boy’s Pizza the chance to continue our growth and enter new markets. Our innovative concept and commitment to quality have only accelerated this process, and we’re thrilled to continue our journey into 2023 with new partners and new communities,” said Corchiani. “We’re excited that more families are able to experience our high energy environment while enjoying our delicious food and entertainment.”

As the pizza industry continues to thrive, Fat Boy’s Pizza’s well-developed brand image and company culture sets them apart from competitors. The brand’s emphasis on family and community keeps customers engaged and coming back for more. Its philanthropy and fundraising efforts include partnerships with local organizations like the Children's Hospital of New Orleans and Take Paws Rescue.