Fat Boy's Pizza Restructures Executive Team

With five company-owned stores now open and more to come in 2022, Fat Boy’s Pizza is restructuring its executive management team.

Chad Collura, a restaurant veteran who joined Fat Boy’s Pizza in August 2021, has been promoted to Vice President of Brand Development. Collura is now responsible for seeking out new locations, managing leases, overseeing contractor bidding and being the point person from start to finish on new projects. He will also supervise PR and marketing efforts, as well as vendor relationships. Collura was formerly the Regional Director of Operations.

Casey Biehl, the former Director of Operations for Louisiana and Mississippi, is now Vice President of Operations. Biehl is in charge of all restaurant operations, guiding the training team and overseeing sales and special events.

Pete Lewis has moved up from Controller to Vice President of Finance and Human Resources.

“Fat Boy’s Pizza has grown significantly in a short period of time,” owner Gabe Corchiani says. “With this growth we have been able to maintain excellent product quality and deliver top-notch service to our guests. That is solely due to the team we have assembled, from the executive level to managers to employees. We will continue to grow and bring great individuals into our company.”

Fat Boy’s Pizza, boasting the World’s Biggest Slice and eye-popping 30-inch pies, opened its first location in Metairie in February 2019 and has since opened four more in New Orleans, Covington, Baton Rouge and Hattiesburg. The company’s sixth and seventh locations are planned for Mandeville and New Orleans.