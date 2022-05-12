Fat Boy's Pizza Unveils Growth Plans in Houston

Fat Boy’s Pizza is making its second interstate move in recent months, unveiling plans to open several locations in the Greater Houston area, one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the United States.

“This is an exciting time for us,” Vice-President of Brand Development Chad Collura says. “Getting several units in such a hot area will grow our popular brand in a big way.”

The first Houston-area Fat Boy’s Pizza will be located at The Grand at Alaina, W. Grand Parkway S. and W. Airport Blvd., in Richmond. It will fill 4,800 square feet and feature a 1,500 square foot covered patio that opens up to green space.

“Pizza is meant to be shared together by family and friends,” Thomas Nguyen, the Houston- area broker for Fat Boy’s Pizza, says. "With its huge patio, kids area and expansive bar, Fat Boy's Pizza has created the perfect environment for that experience."

Fat Boy’s Pizza, with four locations in Louisiana and another on the way in June, opened its first out-of-state restaurant in Hattiesburg, Mississippi in March. Now the concept is heading west and bringing along its reputation for great pizza and intense community involvement.

“Everywhere we go, we weave ourselves into the fabric of the community,” founder Gabe Corchiani says. “We are family-oriented, sports-oriented and dive into fundraisers and sponsorships with teams, schools, hospitals and parks. When we enter a community, we’re all in.”

Corchiani sought out a co-owner for the Houston venture and found a partner in businessman Shane Guidry, who splits time between Houston and New Orleans.

“We look forward to bringing a family dining experience that will add to everything Houston has to offer,” Guidry says. “Fat Boy’s entrance into this area is exciting and our partnership with the Corchiani family is equally as exciting.”

Boasting the World’s Biggest Slice, Fat Boy’s Pizza is also known for its eye-popping 30-inch pies, delectable appetizers and full bar, which includes premium daiquiris available by the gallon.

“Our pizza is unique and our restaurant is unique,” Director of Texas Operations George Malek says. “A visit to Fat Boy’s Pizza is an experience you’ll talk about with your friends and one you will look forward to repeating.”

Fat Boy’s Pizza locations in Louisiana include Metairie (first location in 2019), the LSU campus in Baton Rouge, Covington and the New Orleans French Quarter. A Mandeville location will open in June and another New Orleans location is planned for 2023. FBP of America, the parent company, is based in Metairie.