FAT Brands Adds Amy Forrestal to Board

FAT Brands Inc. announced the addition of its newest board member, Amy V. Forrestal. Forrestal is a seasoned executive and investment banker with a demonstrated history of successful merger and acquisition advisory and private capital raising for companies in the restaurant and franchise industries. FAT Brands is the first public board position for Forrestal, who for the last 30 years, has worked with franchisors and franchisees on numerous transactions.

Serving as the Managing Director of Brookwood Associates, Forrestal established the company’s Restaurant and Hospitality Group and has spearheaded noteworthy deals for brands such as Beef O’ Brady’s, Fuddruckers, Rita’s Italian Ice, Quiznos, Zoes Kitchen and The Habit Burger Grill. Prior to joining Brookwood, Forrestal was a Managing Director in Banc of America Securities’ Mergers and Acquisitions group. Over her 15 years spent at Banc of America Securities and predecessor organizations including NationsBanc Montgomery Securities, Forrestal advised senior management teams, boards of directors and business owners in a variety of strategic and financial transactions including acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, exclusive sales, divestitures, ESOPs, public equity and debt offerings and private equity and debt placements.

“Amy has a very impressive track record and we’re eager for her to join the team as we continue our rapid acquisition strategy,” says FAT Brands CEO Andy Wiederhorn. “She has a unique vision for how FAT Brands can further strengthen its portfolio and strike new deals. She will undoubtedly be a valuable asset to the board.”

“When I met Andy several years ago, I was fascinated by FAT Brands’ strong, dynamic growth. Working with franchisors over the years, I could see that FAT Brands’ diverse portfolio was set up for success,” adds Amy Forrestal. “I look forward to bringing a new perspective to the board and joining FAT Brands on this growth journey.”