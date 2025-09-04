FAT Brands Inc., parent company of iconic burger concepts Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, and Elevation Burger, is churning up a satisfying deal for September in celebration of National Milkshake Month. Every day from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., now through Sept. 30, fans can chill out with a buy one, get one free milkshake at participating locations nationwide. Additional details are as follows:

Fatburger – Fans can get their hands on their favorite Fatburger milkshake and score a second one for free by mentioning the deal in-store or using code SHAKEMONTH25 online at fatburger.com.

Johnny Rockets – Shake it up, old school style, with a hand-spun shake from Johnny Rockets, plus one for a friend. Simply mention the promo in-store to redeem.

Elevation Burger – Cool off this September with buy one, get one free milkshakes at Elevation Burger by mentioning the deal in-store or using code SHAKEMONTH25 online at elevationburger.com.

“Offered in a variety of sweet, indulgent flavors, our shakes are truly a scoop above the rest—making it all the more fitting to celebrate them every day this September,” said Laura Vandevier, Senior Director of Marketing for FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “Whether enjoying this deal with friends or family, we are ready to celebrate the sweetest part of the day with our loyal fans!”

Since its inception in 2017, FAT Brands has brought some of the most iconic, authentic burger brands in the world together, with more than 450 locations worldwide.