FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express and 16 other restaurant concepts, announces a series of new Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express openings in Mexico. Since announcing its aggressive growth strategy for the country in 2021, the beloved co-branded burger and wing concept now operates five Mexico locations.

Fatburger & Buffalo’s Express have experienced significant growth in Mexico City specifically, opening all five new restaurants in the country’s largest urban area. Recently opened locations in Mexico City include Reforma Capital, Polanco, Mundo E Mall and Tepeyac.

“The strategic partnership we have forged with franchisee Red Rombo Group and their acumen of the area has been a key component in our rapid build-out of Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express in Mexico,” said Taylor Wiederhorn, Chief Development Officer of FAT Brands. “Similarly, all-American fare continues to be popular in Mexico, which has led to FAT Brands’ robust growth – sister brand Twin Peaks also currently boasts seven locations in the country.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked-to-order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself; at Fatburger “everything” is not just the usual roster of toppings. Burgers can be customized with everything from bacon and eggs to chili and onion rings. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, turkey burgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes made from 100 percent real ice cream.

A perfect complement to Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express’ menu features delicious bone-in and boneless chicken wings accompanied by a range of sauces. All of Buffalo’s Express wings are served with celery, carrots and blue cheese, ranch or honey mustard dressing.