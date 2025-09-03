FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., (NASDAQ: FAT), parent company of Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Round Table Pizza, and 15 other restaurant concepts, today announces the return of Andrew (Andy) Wiederhorn as Chief Executive Officer. Effective today, Ken Kuick will be exclusively focused on his roles as Chief Financial Officer of FAT Brands and Twin Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNP), and Taylor Wiederhorn will continue to serve as Chief Development Officer.

“I am grateful to both Ken and Taylor for their time as Co-CEO’s where they were instrumental in accelerating growth across our portfolio of brands,” said Andy Wiederhorn, CEO and Chairman of FAT Brands Inc. “I am thrilled to step back into the CEO role, building on our momentum and delivering on our strategic priorities—organic expansion, targeted acquisitions, increasing our manufacturing facility’s capacity and focusing on our balance sheet—to reinforce our position as a global leader in the restaurant industry.”