FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., a leading global franchising company that owns restaurant brands including Johnny Rockets, Fatburger, Round Table Pizza, Twin Peaks, Fazoli’s, and 13 other concepts, is pleased to announce the impact its charitable organization, FAT Brands Foundation, had in its local communities in 2024. Approximately $325,000 was awarded to 70 local non-profits across 17 states plus Washington D.C.

The foundation continues to make great strides in cementing itself as an emerging non-profit leader following its first year of giving in 2023. In one year, the foundation increased its giving by 36 percent and provided 27 more grants to deserving non-profits across the U.S., an increase of 59 percent from 2023. A myriad of causes were supported in FAT Brands communities, including those impacted by the LA fires where FAT Brands has its roots, youth enrichment, food insecurity and health programs.

“2024 was a record-breaking year for the FAT Brands Foundation,” said Jessica Wiederhorn, President of FAT Brands Foundation. “We achieved significant milestones, including the success of our first fundraising initiatives which raised over $200,000, in addition to increasing our giving and the number of organizations we supported. We could not have accomplished this without the unwavering support of FAT Brands, our franchisees, supplier partners, donors, and our local communities.”

In 2025, the foundation is focused on expanding its donor base and forging new partnerships to meet the increasing demand for funding in its communities. To make a donation, of which 100% goes to fueling the impactful work of the non-profits supported, to apply for a grant, or to view the 2024 FAT Brands Foundation Impact Report, please visit www.fatbrands.com/foundation.