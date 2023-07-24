FAT Brands Brings Fatburger to San Antonio at Six Flags Fiesta Texas

FAT Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger and 16 other restaurant concepts, announced the opening of Fatburger in San Antonio at Six Flags Fiesta Texas. This marks the sixth Fatburger in Texas to date with an additional 40-plus locations set to open in the state over the next 10 years.

“Last year, Fatburger opened its first Six Flags location at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey,” says Jake Berchtold, COO of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. "Since opening, the location has exceeded expectations, so we are thrilled to now be able to expand this partnership with a new restaurant at Six Flags Fiesta Texas. Parkgoers, locals and tourists alike, can now get a taste of Fatburger’s delicious, custom-built burgers in San Antonio.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked to order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself; at Fatburger “everything” is not just the usual roster of toppings. Burgers can be customized with everything from bacon and eggs to chili and onion rings. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, Impossible™ Burgers, turkeyburgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes made from 100% real ice cream.

The new Fatburger Six Flags Fiesta Texas restaurant is located at 17000 West Interstate 10,

San Antonio, TX 78257.