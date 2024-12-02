FAT Brands Foundation, the charitable arm of FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., a leading global franchising company that owns restaurant brands including Johnny Rockets, Fatburger and Round Table Pizza, announced the launch of an End of Year Giving Campaign, starting on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, and running through Jan. 5, 2025.

Donations will support the foundation’s goal of increasing its giving and impact in 2025 across communities in which FAT Brands operates restaurants. To date, the foundation has supported over 100 non-profit organizations across the U.S. To celebrate the effort, FAT Brands will be matching every dollar raised, up to $50,000. 100 percent of all donations will go directly to fueling the work of non-profits in the global franchising company’s local communities.

Key areas that the FAT Brands Foundation has supported in 2024 include:

Youth Enrichment—funding academic, arts and leadership programs to shape the future

Food Insecurity—helping to provide meals for those in need in addition to supporting programs that aid in developing healthy eating programs and resources in respective communities

The Unhoused—supporting families, new mothers, veterans and more with resources such as household supplies and assisting with housing costs to get them back on their feet/keep them afloat

“In the holiday spirit of giving, we wanted to launch an End of Year Giving Campaign to further our efforts in the year to come,” said Jessica Wiederhorn, President of FAT Brands Foundation. “We are so appreciative of FAT Brands and our franchisees for their continued support of the foundation—from our franchisees referring non-profits to us to FAT Brands’ donation match pledge to fuel our initiative. We hope their exciting commitment lights a flame in our network to donate a little extra this holiday season!”

To make a donation to the foundation today, please visit www.fatbrands.com/foundation.