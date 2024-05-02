FAT Brands Inc., parent company of Hurricane Grill & Wings and 17 other restaurant concepts, announces their latest brand to enter the legendary Six Flags properties. Hurricane Grill & Wings, the Florida-born wing brand known for its laid-back environment and award-winning wings, will debut at Six Flags Great Escape Lodge in Queensbury, New York this summer.

The latest opening underscores FAT Brands and Six Flags’ dynamic partnership and the global franchising company’s commitment to growth in non-traditional venues. The new Hurricane Grill & Wings will expand the wing brand’s presence in New York state, marking its first location in the upstate region. Hurricane Grill & Wings is FAT Brands’ third brand to appear in Six Flags properties, joining sister brands Fatburger and Johnny Rockets.

“Since we began our relationship with Six Flags following our acquisition of Johnny Rockets in 2020, they have been a tremendous partner of ours,” says FAT Brands Chief Development Officer, Taylor Wiederhorn. “Our brands have a one-of-a-kind, fun environment, so it is only natural to grow FAT Brands’ footprint in theme parks with a likeminded industry leader like Six Flags. We look forward to continued expansion in the years to come.”

“The addition of the first Hurricane Grill & Wings at a Six Flags property is an exciting expansion of our commitment to making good food fun,” adds Six Flags Chief Marketing Officer, Edithann Ramey. “Just like our theme and water parks, Hurricane Grill & Wings provides a fun and casual environment where family and friends can gather and make memories.”