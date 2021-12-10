FAT Brands Inks Deal for 10 Libya Restaurants

FAT Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, and 13 other restaurant concepts, announced a new deal to enter Libya with 10 new franchised restaurants. The new stores will be made up of five co-branded Johnny Rockets and Hurricane Grill & Wings locations and five co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express restaurants, which are slated to open over the next three years.

Franchisee Al Majmoua Al Moutakamila is spearheading the 10-store deal which will also mark the first co-branded Johnny Rockets and Hurricane Grill & Wings location to date in the region. On the heels of recently announced expansion plans in United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait, the Libya development deal further reinforces FAT Brands’ commitment to growing in the Middle East.

“The Middle East is an important growth area for FAT Brands,” says FAT Brands CEO Andy Wiederhorn. “With a growing appreciation for quick-service restaurants in the region, we look forward to bringing our beloved burger and wing brands to Libya. Similarly, we are excited to unveil the first co-branded Johnny Rockets and Hurricane Grill & Wings location in the region. We saw tremendous success when we co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express and expect to see the same with this burger and wing pairing with locals.”