FAT Brands Inks Deal for 22 New Franchised Locations

FAT Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express, Great American Cookies, Marble Slab Creamery, and 13 other restaurant concepts, announced a new development deal to open 22 new franchised locations in Iraq. In partnership with Global Vita USA LLC, 12 co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express locations will open throughout the country outside of the Kurdistan region over the next five years with the first units set to open in 2024. Ten co-branded Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery units will also arrive throughout the country, opening in the next five years with the first locations set to open in 2024.

“With four units already operating in the Kurdistan region, Fatburger has established a strong following in the country,” says Taylor Wiederhorn, Chief Development Officer of FAT Brands. “Now, as we look to further expand the brand with Global Vita USA, we can reach even more fans that crave our all-American, custom-built burgers. This is new territory for Great American Cookies, Marble Slab Creamery, and Buffalo’s Express, however, the brands have had a presence in the Middle East for some time, so this is a natural progression for the concepts to strengthen their foothold in the region.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked-to-order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself; at Fatburger “everything” is not just the usual roster of toppings. Burgers can be customized with everything from bacon and eggs to chili and onion rings. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, Impossible Burgers, turkeyburgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes made from 100% real ice cream.

A perfect complement to Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express menu includes delicious bone-in and boneless chicken wings accompanied by a range of original sauces. All of Buffalo’s Express’ wings are accompanied by celery, carrots, and blue cheese, ranch or honey mustard dressing.

For nearly 40 years, Marble Slab Creamery has been an innovator in the ice cream space, dreaming up the frozen slab technique and offering homemade, small-batch ice cream with free unlimited mix-ins, shakes in a variety of flavors, and ice cream cakes.

Since 1977, Great American Cookies has baked up a reputation for not only being the creator of the Original Cookie Cake, but also for its famous chocolate chip cookie recipe. Other crave-able menu items include brownies and Double Doozies, delectable icing sandwiched between two cookies.