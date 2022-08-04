FAT Brands Inks Deal to Grow in Egypt

FAT Brands Inc., parent company of Marble Slab Creamery and 16 other restaurant concepts, announced a new development deal to open 10 new franchised locations in Egypt in partnership with MENAFEX LLC. The Marble Slab Creamery locations are set to open over the next 10 years with the first location slated to open by the end of 2023 in Cairo.

“Since opening our first location globally in Canada in 2003, Marble Slab Creamery has continued to resonate with consumers around the world in nine countries,” says Taylor Wiederhorn, Chief Development Officer of FAT Brands. “This latest expansion push in Egypt is a testament to the versatility of the brand. Just like our ice cream, there are limitless opportunities for growth, and we are pleased to partner with MENAFEX to build out our brand in the country, starting with the capital city, Cairo.”

For nearly 40 years, Marble Slab Creamery has been an innovator in the ice cream space, dreaming up the frozen slab technique and offering free unlimited mix-ins, homemade, small-batch ice cream and shakes in a variety of flavors, hand-rolled waffle cones, and ice cream cakes.