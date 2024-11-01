FAT Brands Inc., parent company of Great American Cookies, Marble Slab Creamery and 16 other restaurant concepts, announces the launch of a brand new app experience and loyalty program for sister brands Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery – the Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery Rewards App.

The Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery Rewards app creates an engaging digital journey to earn points and rewards for fan-favorite treats from the chains, all in one place. From birthday rewards to discounts for point redemption and more, the app is full of sweet surprises for users. The new launch comes on the heels of Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery’s co-branded online experience debut, further underscoring the commitment of the brands in providing a seamless, integrated experience for its fans.

“Enhancing the digital journey for our loyal Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery fans continues to be a key objective as the co-branded concept continues to grow its footprint,” said Lisa Cheatham, Vice President of Marketing Revenue Channels at FAT Brands. “The new app and loyalty program streamlines ordering and rewards so you can experience the sweetness from both brands in one for the ultimate customer journey.”