FAT Brands Launches Newly Formed Charitable Organization

FAT Brands, a global franchising company that owns restaurant brands including Johnny Rockets, Fatburger, Round Table Pizza, Twin Peaks, Fazoli’s and 12 other concepts, announced the official launch of its newly formed 501(c)(3) charitable organization, FAT Brands Foundation. Created to amplify the existing charitable efforts of its 17-brand portfolio, the foundation will partner with local non-profit organizations in areas in which FAT Brands has a presence to provide essential programs to help families and communities thrive.

“Giving back has always been a part of the FAT Brands DNA,” says Jessica Wiederhorn, President of FAT Brands Foundation and Head of Non-Traditional Sales and Partnerships at FAT Brands. “With our company continuing to grow in size, we wanted to take our charitable efforts to the next level by launching a new arm that more broadly supports our employees and customers’ beloved communities. We are excited to be officially live and to have the opportunity to become more engrained with local non-profits that are committed to making a positive impact in the markets where we operate. Our mission is wide-ranging so we can meaningfully serve each community on a local, specific level.”

The foundation was seeded with a $250,000 donation from FAT Brands upon its inception and will continue to receive support from its parent company to further the directive of the organization in the years to come.