FAT Brands Names Jeremy Theisen First Chief Growth Officer

FAT Brands Inc., announced the hiring of its first Chief Growth Officer, Jeremy Theisen. Theisen joins FAT Brands with over 20 years of experience in significantly increasing the revenue stream for high-growth start-ups in the restaurant sector and will be focused on spearheading the growth of the development pipeline across the FAT Brands portfolio. This includes bringing new franchisees into the system and driving multi-unit expansion with existing franchisees.

Before joining FAT Brands, Theisen served as Chief Revenue Officer of PathSpot, a hygiene management system geared toward the foodservice industry, where he not only grew the company’s contracted revenue by 15 times in 24 months, but also, was key in their overseas expansion in Europe and Australia. Theisen also served as Chief Sales Officer of Punchh, the restaurant industry leader in loyalty and engagement programs, where he saw the company through its launch to generating $50 million in revenue prior to being acquired by Par Technology Corporation several years later. Other experiences include Google and Truaxis, a loyalty rewards and personalized statement solutions company owned by MasterCard.

“Over the last several years, FAT Brands continues to reach new heights from a growth perspective,” says FAT Brands CEO Andy Wiederhorn. “While our acquisition strategy has been a key mechanism for growth, we have also been heavily invested in building out our deep, organic pipeline. This year has already been record-breaking from an opening standpoint, and we are just getting started. Jeremy is a great addition to our team to drive this growth forward exponentially in the years to come. His experience of quickly scaling companies from start-ups to industry leaders aligns with our fast-paced growth mentality.”

“I am excited for the new journey ahead at FAT Brands,” Theisen adds. “I have had the pleasure of working with the company while at my other ventures and have been amazed at the growth they have achieved. What was once Fatburger has now transformed into a 17-concept portfolio with a strong worldwide presence. I look forward to adding to the already strong growth trajectory of the company and forging new relationships with new and existing franchisees.”