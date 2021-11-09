FAT Brands Names Justin Nedelman First Chief Real Estate Officer

FAT Brands Inc. announced the hiring of its first Chief Real Estate Officer, Justin Nedelman. Nedelman brings significant experience from his former role as CEO of Eureka Restaurant Group, LLC, where he led the company from its inception in 2009 through rapid growth until his departure in January 2021. Overseeing the real estate of FAT Brands’ growing portfolio of over 2,100 restaurants, Nedelman will help support organic growth with existing franchisees while also spearheading further real estate expansion across the brands’ 15 concepts, identifying best-in-class, high volume locations.

A seasoned C-Suite Executive, Nedelman has an impressive track record in growing brands with a strategic focus on real estate. During his time at Eureka!, he grew the brand to 26 company-owned and operated restaurants in six states including California, Texas, Colorado, Washington, Idaho, and Nevada. Prior to Eureka!, Nedelman was a Partner at Investwest Companies, a boutique commercial real estate and fully integrated investment, development and property management company based in Los Angeles, where he negotiated retail leases and managed debt and equity financing for all developments. Before joining Investwest, Nedelman was a Senior Director at Partners Realty Capital in Newport Beach, CA, where he was a lead advisor to middle market real estate developers in commercial real estate equity and highly structured joint venture debt transactions in all asset classes.

“Justin brings significant real estate finance, leasing, acquisition and development experience to FAT Brands,” says FAT Brands CEO Andy Wiederhorn. “We are currently in high-growth mode, so Justin couldn’t have come on-board at a better time. He brings tremendous value to the team as both a retail real estate financier and former operator of a polished casual dining concept, an area we recently expanded into with the acquisition of Twin Peaks.”

“I am excited to jump on this amazing rocket ship led by CEO Andy Wiederhorn and play a role in further accelerating the growth of the brand,” says Nedelman. “FAT Brands continues to make noise in the restaurant space with over $900 million in acquisition deals since September 2020. I knew I had to be a part of this exciting trajectory.”