FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets and 15 other restaurant concepts, announces the appointment of Taylor Wiederhorn as Co-Chief Executive Officer. Effective today, April 29, Rob Rosen will transition from his role as Co-CEO to a consulting position focused on debt/capital markets for the company. Ken Kuick will continue to serve as Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

“For the last eight years, I have served as Chief Development Officer, overseeing the sale of thousands of new franchise locations across our portfolio of brands. Most recently, in 2023, I assumed the role of brand CEO for 15 of our concepts,” said Taylor Wiederhorn, Chief Development Officer of FAT Brands. “Stepping into the Co-CEO role will be a seamless transition as I am confident that my unique background and growth perspective will complement the financial acumen of Co-CEO, Ken Kuick.”

“It has been an incredible four years at FAT Brands—filled with numerous strategic acquisitions, assuming the role of Co-CEO in 2023, and most recently, the IPO of Twin Hospitality Group,” said Rob Rosen, Co-CEO of FAT Brands. “I look forward to continuing to help drive the company forward, maintaining a consulting role focused on debt/capital markets.”