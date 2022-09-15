FAT Brands Opens Co-Branded Fatburger and Buffalo's Express in Northern Virginia

FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express, and 15 other restaurant concepts, announces the opening of the first co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express restaurant in Northern Virginia, located in Manassas.

The new co-branded location provides guests with a one-stop dining experience for custom, grilled-to-perfection burgers and fresh, never frozen chicken wings bursting with flavor. The restaurant also boasts a Fatburger Bar with drinks ranging from signature cocktails such as the Fat Mule and a Two in the Mornin’ Daiquiri to spiked milkshakes made with hand-scooped, real ice cream.

“We are excited to introduce Northern Virginia to our popular, co-branded restaurant model, the third to date in the state,” says Jake Berchtold, COO of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. "The D.C. area has been craving Fatburger for some time, so we are pleased to now be able to serve them our famous Fatburgers and wings.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked to order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself; at Fatburger “everything” is not just the usual roster of toppings. Burgers can be customized with everything from bacon and eggs to chili and onion rings. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, Impossible™ Burgers, turkeyburgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes made from 100% real ice cream.

From the Buffalo’s Express menu, patrons can choose bone-in or boneless wings accompanied by a range of homemade sauces. All of Buffalo’s Express’ wings are accompanied by celery, carrots, and blue cheese, ranch or honey mustard dressing.

The Manassas Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express is located at 8097 Sudley Road, Manassas, VA., and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.