FAT Brands Opens Co-Branded Johnny Rockets and Hurricane Wings Location

FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. announces the opening of the first co-branded Johnny Rockets and Hurricane Wings. Located in the heart of Washington D.C. at the Holiday Inn Washington-Central/White House, the restaurant perfectly combines Johnny Rockets’ classic menu with the all-new co-branded model of sister wing brand Hurricane Grill & Wings, Hurricane Wings.

“Burgers and wings pair perfectly together, which we have witnessed firsthand at FAT Brands with the co-branding of Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express,” says Jake Berchtold, COO of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “The demand for that co-branded combination continues to remain high with over 100 locations to date worldwide, so we knew it was time to play into that menu synergy further with other burger and wing brands in our portfolio. We cannot wait for hotel guests and D.C. locals to visit our first Johnny Rockets and Hurricane Wings location for an unforgettable flavor experience.”

The first Johnny Rockets restaurant opened June 6, 1986, on the iconic Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. Since that time, the chain’s timeless all-American brand has connected with customers across the U.S. and in 25 other countries around the globe. Guests visiting the all-new location can enjoy a classic Johnny Rockets’ meal, a juicy, cooked-to-order burger paired with crispy fries and a decadent, hand-spun shake. To shake things up, fans can indulge in delicious, spiked shakes as well.

Patrons looking for some heat can add Hurricane Wings’ classic bone-in and boneless jumbo wings to their meal. From Firecracker and Mango Habanero to Garlic Parm and Teriyaki, there is a wing flavor fit for every wing craving on the heat scale. Classic Hurricane Grill & Wings’ cocktails will also be served, including the Hurricane Mojito and Hurricane Margarita.

The Johnny Rockets and Hurricane Wings Holiday Inn Washington-Central/White House is located at 1501 Rhode Island Avenue NW, Washington D.C. and is open Sunday through Thursday, 6:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 6:30 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.