FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. announces the opening of the latest Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express location in the greater San Antonio area in New Braunfels, TX. This marks the 10th location in the state of Texas, which continues to be a high-growth area for the California-born burger brand.

“Since we first landed in Texas, we have developed a loyal fanbase who seeks us out for our made-to-order burgers and premium toppings,” said Jake Berchtold, COO of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “Looking ahead, we are just getting started from a growth perspective with over 40 locations slated to open across the state in the coming years.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles over 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked to order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself. At Fatburger, “everything” is not just the usual lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard, pickles and relish. Burgers can be customized with toppings including bacon and eggs. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, turkeyburgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes made from 100% real ice cream.

A perfect complement to Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express’ menu includes delicious bone-in and boneless chicken wings accompanied by a wide range of sauces. All of Buffalo’s Express’ wings are served with celery, carrots, and blue cheese or ranch dressing.

To commemorate the new restaurant, Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express will be offering up free Original Fatburger’s for a year for the first 100 guests at their grand opening celebration on Nov. 17 starting at 11:00 a.m. The new Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express is located at 675 North Business Interstate Highway 35, Suite # 201, New Braunfels, TX 78130 and is open 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

**Disclaimer: Free Original Fatburger for a year offer is valid for one free Original Fatburger per week for 52 consecutive weeks. Guest must present voucher in store to redeem. Valid in store only. Offer expires 11/17/25. Cannot be combined with any other offer. Additional restrictions may apply, ask store associate for details.